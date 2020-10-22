Advertisement

Book profits going towards planting oak trees in Marianna

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Author Kay Dennis compiled more than 100 stories and incorporated them into a book entitled “Surviving Hurricane Michael: A Community’s Story of Devastation, Survival, and Hope during Recovery.”

“It kind of documents this can happen, and this is what it looked like when it did happen,” said Dennis.

One of those stories covers Marianna resident Royce Reagan and his experience with Hurricane Michael.

“Now we lost everything that we had in the fire, everything that really mattered,” said Reagan. “Then when she came along with the book, it was great for us to share what we really lost.”

What was supposed to be a simple pamphlet has now turned into a 300-page book, which has profited more than $5,000, but Dennis won’t be keeping a dime of that money.

“We’ve just not seen a lot of progress in the replanting of the historic trees in our community,” said Marianna City Manager Jim Dean. “Kay and I and City Commission thought that’s what we’ll do, we’ll plant some trees.”

“It’s something that will help future generations,” said Dennis. “When I’m gone, those trees will still be here.”

Dennis says she’s thankful she can share the stories of those who live in what she considers “Heaven on Earth.”

“Everybody came together in the emergency and did all the right things, and they continue to do so,” said Dennis. “I just love being a part of this community.”

Dennis will have a book signing on November 5th at Friends of Library in Chipley, and another on November 6th at Living Life Repurposed.

The book can also be purchased at Living Life Repurposed, Marianna City Hall, or on Amazon.

