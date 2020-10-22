Clarksville man recovers from cancer and COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) -

According to Guy Nichols 2020 has been an emotional rollercoaster.

In May, he went to the doctor for a blood test, and after weeks of waiting found out he had prostate cancer and needed to start radiation treatment.

“Here I am thinking everything’s good because they caught it early, they caught it really early, and I’m thinking, well you know everything’s going good and the day before I go do my radiation treatments I have to go to the hospital with [COVID-19],” said Nichols.

Nichols was given medicine for his symptoms, but said they did not improve.

“[I] couldn’t taste [anything]. It was like eating lead, you know, I lost a lot of weight, could not eat [anything],” Nichols said.

He then went to a second hospital to be treated.

By now his family was getting worried. Nichols still had not started his cancer treatments.

“Not knowing what to do for anybody, your hands are tied. There’s no medication you can give them other than what the doctor has already prescribed,” said Kathy Nichols, Guy’s wife.

A month after being released from the second hospital, Nichols finally tested negative for COVID-19 twice, and could start his radiation treatment.

Nichols has since completed his cancer treatments.

His family says leaning on each other kept them going during this hard time, even when they couldn’t be together in person.

“I came home and said, ‘Okay God, you’ve got to take care of my family,’” said Nichols.

Nichols says now that he’s recovered it’s like a weight lifted off their family’s shoulders.

