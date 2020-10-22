Advertisement

Crestview man wins $1 million is Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A local man won $1 million with a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Lottery announces that Todd Pazos, 49, of Crestview, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Pazos said he had a feeling he could win big that morning. “I usually don’t play the Lottery, but something that day told me to buy a ticket,” he said.

Pazos purchased his winning ticket from Duke Food Mart, located at 510 North Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $5,000 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players with prizes valued $600 - $4,999 can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $37 billion to enhance education and sending more than 840,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests nearly 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $71 billion in prizes and made nearly 3,000 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

