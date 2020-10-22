Florida releases COVID-19 update for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 768,091 cases reported. There are 758,306 cases involving Florida residents and 9,785 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,470 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,579 cases. This includes 6,405 residents and 174 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 132 people have died from the virus and 380 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,977 cases. This includes 5,924 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 52 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 129 people have died from the virus. 325 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, 26 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,305 cases. 2,054 of the cases are residents and 251 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 120 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, seven people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,196 cases. 1,185 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 74 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 860 cases. There are 845 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,082 cases. There are 3,046 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 175 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 697 cases, 696 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 38 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 931 cases. They are 921 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 737 cases. There are 733 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 530 cases of COVID-19. All 530 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 14 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 6:16 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 23 available adult ICU beds out of the 149 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of 10-22-2020. (WJHG/WECP)

