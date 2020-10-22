Golden Apple Award

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Michelle Dampier.

Ms. Dampier is a teacher at Bonifay K-8 School.

She has been with the school for three years.

Ms. Dampier says she loves seeing her kids grow throughout the year.

She says she’s been working on the kids reading skills, and watching how much they’ve learned has been very rewarding.

Ms. Dampier says she loves her job, and loves the relationships she’s built with her kids.

Ms. Dampier says, “The kids definitely make me feel needed... and every day, come in, they tell me their stories, what they did the night before, sometimes even what they ate for dinner the night before, tell me what they did when they woke up, and they kind of bring a little bit of their home to me and we get to share that.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.