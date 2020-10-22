Local political parties react to intimidating voter emails

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After some voters in Bay County and across the state have seen intimidating emails in their inboxes, local political parties are speaking out.

Some emails voters received said to change their political party and vote a certain way or face the consequences.

The emails seemed to target primarily registered democratic voters and showed their names and address.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says to report any intimidating or threatening emails to local law enforcement as well as his office to ensure a safe election.

Wednesday members from both sides of the aisle spoke out against the attempted voter intimidation.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable," said Bay County Democratic Party member Alvin Peters. “In America, people have the right to freely vote their conscience and to vote in peace, without voter intimidation.”

”It’s unfortunate that you have people that think that this sort of cynical attack is going to be effective," said Republican Roundtable President Tho Bishop. “It’s unfortunate that you have a lot of people that have seen it advantageous to fake political intimidation. I want the people behind this held responsible.”

Similar emails were reported across the state as well as in other parts of the country.

