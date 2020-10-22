Advertisement

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to kick off with Pink Parade

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to celebrate local survivors, this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser is kicking off with a special drive-thru event.

The Pink Parade is happening Friday, October 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bay Radiology Women’s Imaging Center on West 23rd Street in Panama City. All breast cancer survivors, caregivers and supporters are invited to participate in this celebration. Sponsors and the committee will be there to honor those who are helping lead the fight against the disease.

This year’s main Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event has gone virtual this year. To get involved, you can click on the pink ribbons located on our website’s home page.

For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.

