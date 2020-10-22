Advertisement

Marianna man charged with trafficking meth and cocaine

Armond Miller was charged with violation of probation warrant, trafficking meth and trafficking cocaine.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - Marianna Police officers say they saw Armond Miller on his front porch on Wednesday October 21.

At the time, officers knew Miller had a warrant for his arrest.

The officers say they arrested Miller and saw drugs in plain view on his front porch.

After further investigation, officers say they obtained a search warrant for his home and found a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine inside the home.

Miller was charged with violation of probation warrant, trafficking meth and trafficking cocaine.

