Panama City Beach officials revise rules regarding double red flags

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have revised the rules regarding double red flags on the beaches.

City officials have decided beach safety officers will no longer be giving out warnings for those attempting to swim when double red flags are flying.

Officials say when warning individuals to not enter the water, it was sometimes difficult for the officers to tell if the person had already been warned.

“It became a difficult problem with enforcement, so we removed that, and kind of bumped up the provisions to be able to fine them more so there’s a bigger deterrent,” said Vice Mayor and Ward 3 Councilman Geoff McConnell.

The fine for not abiding by the double red flag rules is $500, but the fine can be reduced if you pay it within twenty days.

