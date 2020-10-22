Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of low level cloud cover cruising our skies. We’ll see these low level cloud hang on through about 9am until they start breaking up through the mid-morning and more sunshine goes to work warming us up.

Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant through the early morning under the clouds until that sunshine starts warming us up by 10am. We’re starting out near 70 degrees, a fairly similar feel to yesterday morning. Once again dress comfortably as temperatures will warm quickly after the morning drive. As sunshine opens begins peering through our skies into the mid-morning, we’ll see temperatures warm quickly into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by late morning. With the humidity, it’ll feel more like the mid 80s by lunch Highs today top out around 86° with feels like temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 80s for another late summery feel.

Our pattern remains unchanged as we’re predominantly in easterly flow at the base of a ridge sliding further north into the Ohio Valley. That easterly flow has continued to draw in moisture into our atmosphere and will be the reason once again we see a few afternoon scattered showers or occasional rumbles of thunder develop. Some showers may produce heavy rains, but they’ll be brief in nature. We’ll see most develop after about 2 or 3pm this afternoon and fade away into the evening.

We’ll have a similar setup into our Friday and Saturday but with an added element of lift along a weak front moving into the Southeast to enhance our rain chances. Friday afternoon and Saturday’s rain chances will be much more widespread across the Panhandle.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny with late afternoon scattered showers passing through. Highs today top out in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us under a similar summery setup with warmth and humidity lingering and after a few hit or miss showers this afternoon, rain chances look more likely Friday and Saturday with widespread activity.

