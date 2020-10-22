Troopers asking for information on fatal hit and run accident

Advertisement

The Florida Highway Patrol is needing your help in finding the witnesses or the suspect vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol is needing your help in finding the witnesses or the suspect vehicle.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking help in finding information on a fatal hit and run crash.

Troopers say the accident happened on October 20 around 7:00 p.m. on US-331 at Don Bishop Road.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle is a light in color SUV, van or crossover with possible front or front right damage located low on the vehicle.

The surveillance photographs above show the suspect car.

Troopers say there were at least two witnesses in other cars near the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is needing your help in finding the witnesses or the suspect vehicle. Call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers or Dial *FHP (347) with any information.

