Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Warm and humid weather will continue here in the panhandle well into next week. We saw better coverage of rain Wednesday and the rain chances will increase more later this week. For tonight lows will fall to near 70. Highs will reach the mid 80s again Thursday. Rain chances will be a little lower than Wednesday around 20-30%. Deeper moisture streams over our area Friday and Saturday and that will mean better rain chances. Highs will be in the middle 80s into next week with lows near 70. Rain chances taper off by Sunday and into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

