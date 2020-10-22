Advertisement

Wendy’s releases new chicken sandwich

The new sandwich features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet and is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.
The new sandwich features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet and is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Wendy’s has a new fried chicken sandwich, but you might not even have known it.

The chain quietly rolled out the premium Classic Chicken Sandwich.

It replaces Wendy’s Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which was on Wendy’s menu for at least a decade.

The new sandwich features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet and is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich is available now for just under $5, but if you have the Wendy’s app, you get a $2 discount.

Fast food fried chicken sandwiches have gained in popularity since Popeye’s introduced its game-changer in 2019.

