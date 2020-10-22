Advertisement

You can help animals affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta

Local non-profits in Panama City, Florida are collecting supplies for a relief for animal shelters affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Two local non-profits, Bonnie’s Purpose and Operation Spay Bay have teamed together to once again help animals shelters that have been affected by hurricane Laura and hurricane Delta.

They will be heading to Louisiana on Friday morning with a busload of animal supplies.

This is the second time that Bonnie’s Purpose and Operation Spay Bay are helping out. But the need for supplies is still there.

For these local non-profits helping animals and people affected by a hurricane is more than a labor of love, they too have been in this situation before and this is just their way of giving back.

“People came through for us during Hurricane Michael and we are just passing that on,” said Cheryl Murphy a partner with Operation Spay Bay.

If you want to donate, the organizations are in desperate need of dog food, cat food and cat litter and any sort of animal supplies. They will be accepting supplies at 3520 East 15th Street in Springfield, and all you have to do is drop them off.

