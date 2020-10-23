Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Outside the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office, you’ll find Larry sitting near the ballot drop-off box from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“It wasn’t even a formal opinion in any way, shape, or form. It was recommendations. There’s been some disagreement from different locations, but again our whole goal is security, safety, and encourage people to get their ballot cast,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

That recommendation from Governor Ron DeSantis states all ballot drop-offs be manned by an elections official or an armed law enforcement officer.

“I think somebody needs to monitor those boxes to make sure that everybody gets to vote, everybody’s vote is counted,” said Bay County resident, Michael Guygon.

Another local resident, Jodi West, said, “so I think that having somebody, an extra person there to guide you- and that’s exactly what it is, is just to guide you.”

The move comes amid heightened concerns about ballot security.

Andersen said, “we’ve got safety that we have to consider, we’ve got security that we have to consider, and then we have confusion that we have to consider.”

But ballot box guardians aren’t just answering questions, they also fend off misinformation. “Some just say ‘no I don’t want to pick up a ballot, I want to put my ballot into the machine’ and that’s where the confusion is for the public or people that have heard other things that simply aren’t true,” said Andersen.

In the end, it’s up to you whether you drop off your ballot or vote in person- the important thing is to vote.

“You know I think it’s a privilege and we worked hard for that privilege and I’m certainly not going to give it up, nor are my children,” said West.

When the box is not guarded by an official, it is locked and monitored by a security camera. You have until Saturday at 5 p.m. to request a mail-in ballot. However, you can vote in-person at one of Bay County’s several super-voting sites starting this Saturday through Election Day.

