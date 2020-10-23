BCSO Makes a Major Drug Bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division made a major arrest involving a large amount of drugs and cash.

Investigators arrested Gregory Paul Stutler of Pensacola based on information he was allegedly bringing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine into Bay County. When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug. A subsequent search of his car also revealed $2090 in cash in the vehicle. The suspect has been the subject of several other investigations in Florida and is a convicted felon.

BCSO Investigator Lt. Kevin Francis said “We were lucky enough to gather some information through our investigative resources to know what he was driving and an approximate timeframe of when he would be here. So we spent a little time doing some surveillance, kind of waiting on him and we were lucky enough to get him coming into Bay County.”

Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford added “It’s destroying people’s lives, its destroying families, it’s tearing at the fabric of communities and that’s why it’s so important to us to be aggressive and vigilant in getting it off the street.”

Because of the amount of drugs that were seized the suspect could be facing at least fifteen to twenty years in jail.

