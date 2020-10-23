Early voting sites in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Early voting starts Saturday in Bay County.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Website, there will be 14 super voting sites across the county for voters to cast their ballot.

All of the polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. through election day on November 3.

Saturday is also the last day you can request a mail-in ballot.

You have until 5:00 p.m. to make that request.

Here is a list of Super Voting Sites that will open Saturday:

- Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

- Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

- Robert’s Hall, 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

- Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

- Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

- Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

- Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

- LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

- Woodstock Church of Panama City Beach, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

- Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

- Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

- Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

- 1st Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

- Central Pentecostal (Fellowship Hall), 2731 Hwy 77, Lynn Haven

