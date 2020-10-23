Advertisement

Early voting sites in Bay County

The last date to request a Vote by Mail in Bay County for the 2020 General Election is Saturday, October 24. (MGN)
The last date to request a Vote by Mail in Bay County for the 2020 General Election is Saturday, October 24. (MGN)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Early voting starts Saturday in Bay County.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Website, there will be 14 super voting sites across the county for voters to cast their ballot.

All of the polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. through election day on November 3.

Saturday is also the last day you can request a mail-in ballot.

You have until 5:00 p.m. to make that request.

Here is a list of Super Voting Sites that will open Saturday:

- Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

- Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

- Robert’s Hall, 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

- Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

- Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

- Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

- Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

- LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

- Woodstock Church of Panama City Beach, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

- Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

- Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

- Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

- 1st Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

- Central Pentecostal (Fellowship Hall), 2731 Hwy 77, Lynn Haven

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local fall events

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Looking for a way to celebrate this fall? Here are some fall events happening locally!

News

Local Halloween events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Are you looking for something to do this Halloween? Here is a look at some local events happening:

News

Florida releases Friday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,544 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Grand Lagoon Coalition to host big weekend of fun in November

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The first weekend in November is set to be a busy one in Panama City Beach. Some guests joined us at the station with more details.

Latest News

News

Grand Weekend on the Lagoon Preview

Updated: 10 hours ago
The first weekend in November is set to be a busy one in Panama City Beach. Some guests joined us at the station with more details.

News

Subject wanted for questioning in Panama City Shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
Man wanted for questioning in Panama City shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

News

National Dropout Prevention Month: Local students handle much more beyond the pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
At Rosenwald High School, school officials said what makes their students unique is every one of them has a story that’s pushed them to where they are today.

News

Tunnel of Terror is awash with screams and fun

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The Tunnel of Terror car wash costs $15. Five dollars of every wash will go to the Anchorage Children's Home.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness on opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.