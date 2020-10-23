Fight at local bar between rival motorcycle gangs during Thunder Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Panama City Beach bar Friday night after a fight was reported.

According to sheriff’s officials, rival motorcycle gangs were at a bar at the corner of Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive. They tell us they separated the groups and were able to talk with them. Officials tell us they did call other law enforcement agencies for resources.

We’re told deputies are working to keep everyone involved in the situation safe.

This incident was reported on the third day of the Thunder Beach’s fall motorcycle rally.

