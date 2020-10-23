Advertisement

Fight at local bar between rival motorcycle gangs during Thunder Beach

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a fight at a Panama City Beach bar Friday night.
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a fight at a Panama City Beach bar Friday night.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Panama City Beach bar Friday night after a fight was reported.

According to sheriff’s officials, rival motorcycle gangs were at a bar at the corner of Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive. They tell us they separated the groups and were able to talk with them. Officials tell us they did call other law enforcement agencies for resources.

We’re told deputies are working to keep everyone involved in the situation safe.

This incident was reported on the third day of the Thunder Beach’s fall motorcycle rally.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

