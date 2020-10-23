Florida releases Friday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 771,780 cases reported. There are 761,924 cases involving Florida residents and 9,856 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,544 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,620 cases. This includes 6,441 residents and 179 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 132 people have died from the virus and 381 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,032 cases. This includes 5,978 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 53 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 326 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 27 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,323 cases. 2,071 of the cases are residents and 252 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 120 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, six people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,203 cases. 1,192 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 75 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 869 cases. There are 854 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 31 hospitalizations. As of Friday morning, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,085 cases. There are 3,049 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 176 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 700 cases, 699 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 38 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 933 cases. They are 923 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 742 cases. There are 738 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 532 cases of COVID-19. All 532 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 14 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:16 a.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 21 available adult ICU beds out of the 149 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

