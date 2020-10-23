Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some more low level cloud cover cruising our skies and some spotty areas of fog possible. We’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds this morning, with some areas a bit cloudier than others. Those with more clouds will see them disperse by mid-morning allowing for some sunshine to mix in.

Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant through the early morning under the clouds until that sunshine starts warming us up. We’re starting out near 70 degrees. It’s a fairly similar feel to yesterday morning, but those with a bit more sun in the morning will warm fast! Once again dress comfortably as temperatures will warm quickly for all by late morning. Highs today top out around 84° with feels like temperatures this afternoon reaching the mid to upper 80s for another late summery feel.

We may not get as hot as yesterday as scattered, hit or miss, showers are expected to develop a bit quicker into the midday and afternoon today. They’ll start up near the coast at first and then push inland along the sea breeze into the afternoon. Some showers may produce heavy rains, but they’ll be brief in nature.

We still sit at the base of a high pressure ridge extending up to the Northeast. That’s predominantly placed us in a warm and moist easterly flow. With a buoyant warm and moist atmosphere it only takes a little daytime heating to create rising motion for shower or thunderstorm development. But we’ll also get the added help of a weak frontal boundary moving into the Southeast this weekend as well.

So while we’ll largely have hit or miss small storms this afternoon that may last about fifteen minutes to a half hour before passing through,

storms that develop heading into Saturday are likely to be a bit larger and therefore longer lasting in the afternoon. The front clears us out by Sunday with mostly sunny skies returning, however, temperatures remain warm and humid.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn mostly to partly sunny with afternoon scattered showers passing through. Highs today top out near 84° with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in another round of afternoon storms for Saturday before clearing out on Sunday but remaining warm and humid.

