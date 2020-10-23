Grand Lagoon Coalition to host big weekend of fun in November

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

The first weekend in November is set to be a busy one in Panama City Beach. Some guests joined us at the station with more details.

On Friday, November 6, the Grand Lagoon Coalition is hosting its inaugural Grand Lagoon Golf Tournament at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $500 per team. You can sign yours up by clicking here.

Then, on Saturday, November 7, the fun continues with the Coalition’s 5th Annual Bloody Mary & Music Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. also at the Sheraton PCB Resort. Local bars and restaurants will be competing for the title of “Best Bloody Mary in the Grand Lagoon”. In addition to the event’s usual “Peoples' Choice Award", this year the Coalition is introducing a “Judges' Choice Award” consisting of a panel of secret judges who will taste test what each contestant has to offer.

The winner of each competition will be crowned “The Big Tomato” and will be awarded a four-food, tomato-topped trophy to keep until next year’s event. Dat Cajun Place is the current champion, and organizers say they will be bringing the trophy with every intention of leaving with it as well.

Live music at the event will be performed by Mind Plays and a local vendors showcase of Grand Lagoon artists, shops and other establishments will round out the entire day.

The cost for the festival is $30 per person. It is only $25 for military members and first responders.

