Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Many people in South Walton will tell you Grayton Beach has a unique character.

“(It’s) part of old Florida, there’s a lot of people that have been here for a long time, kind of a quiet, sleepy little beach community,” said Dan Herrington.

This is why so many people want to see it preserved, no matter what development comes in.

At Thursday’s planning meeting, Walton County commissioners approved the Grayton Beach Motor Lodge, which developers describe as a 76 room “sixties retro style” hotel.

“Instead of doing four stories and 125 units, we did two stories and 76 units and we left 70 percent of the site open, so we went overboard to minimize the impact, which is what you should do when you have a treasure like Grayton Beach to build in,” said project manager and local businessman Lloyd Blue.

Blue said they are working hard to make sure the hotel matches the existing neighborhood.

“Those of us that are lucky enough to develop property in Grayton Beach have a special trust that we need to follow to be sure that we maintain what a treasure Grayton is,” said Blue.

Blue said only two people opposed the project, and all commissioners approved it.

One of those in opposition was neighbor Dan Herrington, who said he does not want the traffic that could come along with the development.

“It’s already overburdened, and adding another motel to that, it just is losing the charm, it’s already probably lost the charm and then adding these things to it just makes it worse,” said Herrington.

The Grayton Beach Motor Lodge also will have parking at a site on Highway 283 across from Arbor Lane.

Blue said he hopes construction starts in the spring of 2021.

