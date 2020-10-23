Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Gulf Coast Regional raises awareness for opioid misuse ahead of National Drug Take Back Day
Gulf Coast Regional raises awareness for opioid misuse ahead of National Drug Take Back Day(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -National Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday and one local medical center is doing its part to help raise awareness about the damage opioid misuse can cause and proper disposal of medications.

It’s the second year the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is participating in the “Crush the Crisis” event. “Crush the Crisis” is Gulf Coast Regional’s name for participating along side the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

This day invites the community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Gulf Coast Regional’s CEO Brad Griffin said the goal for this event is to make our community safer. According to the American Medical Association, 40 states, including Florida, are reporting increases in opioid-related abuse during the pandemic.

“Being aware of the use of opioids and the potential for addiction to that type of medication is a great concern across the country and we just want to do our part in participating in removing unused inventory of those medications,” said Griffin.

This year, Gulf Coast Regional is teaming up with the Bay County Sheriffs Office for the event. “Crush the Crisis” will be held this Saturday, October 24th from 10-2 pm at the Gulf Coast Diagnostics and Rehabilitation Center at 2024 State Avenue in Panama City Beach.

Griffin says the focus of the event is on opioids and narcotics, but they will take any medications in your home. He also adds if you’re struggling with addiction, ask for help and utilize the resources in our community.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Developers hope construction starts in spring of 2021.

News

BCSO Makes a Major Drug Bust

Updated: 36 minutes ago
When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug.

News

Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

Latest News

News

Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Supervisor of elections offices across Florida received notice a week ago from the governor’s administration that all ballot drop-off boxes in the state must be manned by security. Bay County is implementing the recommendation. When an official isn’t present, boxes are monitored by security cameras and locked.

News

Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The program will fund buybacks of around 12-15 homes.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the next two days.

News

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Better rain chances are on the way to the panhandle over the next couple days

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge Approval Controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the approval process for the Grayton Beach Motor Lodge. Homeowners are upset about the plans and worry it doesn't fit in with the aesthetic of the community.

News

Panama City Beach Police Grants and Community Survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City Beach Police Dept. recently received grants to help with needs for protecting the city. The dept. also scored high on public satisfaction and safety.