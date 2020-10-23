Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -National Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday and one local medical center is doing its part to help raise awareness about the damage opioid misuse can cause and proper disposal of medications.

It’s the second year the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is participating in the “Crush the Crisis” event. “Crush the Crisis” is Gulf Coast Regional’s name for participating along side the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

This day invites the community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Gulf Coast Regional’s CEO Brad Griffin said the goal for this event is to make our community safer. According to the American Medical Association, 40 states, including Florida, are reporting increases in opioid-related abuse during the pandemic.

“Being aware of the use of opioids and the potential for addiction to that type of medication is a great concern across the country and we just want to do our part in participating in removing unused inventory of those medications,” said Griffin.

This year, Gulf Coast Regional is teaming up with the Bay County Sheriffs Office for the event. “Crush the Crisis” will be held this Saturday, October 24th from 10-2 pm at the Gulf Coast Diagnostics and Rehabilitation Center at 2024 State Avenue in Panama City Beach.

Griffin says the focus of the event is on opioids and narcotics, but they will take any medications in your home. He also adds if you’re struggling with addiction, ask for help and utilize the resources in our community.

