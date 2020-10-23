Advertisement

Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Living through Hurricane Michael was challenging enough for Bay County, but for some residents issues with flooding have continued.

A number of areas in unincorporated Bay County have been plagued by repetitive flooding, with some home values plummeting as a result of damage from the storm and subsequent flooding. Now some of those homeowners may be eligible for federal assistance.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with the federal government, is looking to throw a lifeline to certain homeowners by buying back their properties.

“They (the DEO) have allotted 27 million dollars for this area, of which Bay County can be eligible up to five million dollars worth," said Valerie Sale, Public Information Officer for Bay County. "This program is for homes in the unincorporated areas of Bay County.”

The program would pay homeowners the fair market value of their homes before Hurricane Michael, and is only available for low to middle-income households. The program is meant to assist the most vulnerable properties, several of which have already been identified. However, there are a number of stipulations that come with applying for the program.

“There are very stringent guidelines for the program," Sale said. "So not everyone is going to qualify. You had to have had significant damage during Hurricane Michael, and then subsequently had a lot of repetitive flooding.”

The deadline for Bay County to submit its application is November 30.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness on opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Developers hope construction starts in spring of 2021.

News

BCSO Makes a Major Drug Bust

Updated: 36 minutes ago
When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug.

News

Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

Latest News

News

Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Supervisor of elections offices across Florida received notice a week ago from the governor’s administration that all ballot drop-off boxes in the state must be manned by security. Bay County is implementing the recommendation. When an official isn’t present, boxes are monitored by security cameras and locked.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the next two days.

News

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Better rain chances are on the way to the panhandle over the next couple days

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge Approval Controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the approval process for the Grayton Beach Motor Lodge. Homeowners are upset about the plans and worry it doesn't fit in with the aesthetic of the community.

News

Panama City Beach Police Grants and Community Survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City Beach Police Dept. recently received grants to help with needs for protecting the city. The dept. also scored high on public satisfaction and safety.