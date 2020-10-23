Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Living through Hurricane Michael was challenging enough for Bay County, but for some residents issues with flooding have continued.

A number of areas in unincorporated Bay County have been plagued by repetitive flooding, with some home values plummeting as a result of damage from the storm and subsequent flooding. Now some of those homeowners may be eligible for federal assistance.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with the federal government, is looking to throw a lifeline to certain homeowners by buying back their properties.

“They (the DEO) have allotted 27 million dollars for this area, of which Bay County can be eligible up to five million dollars worth," said Valerie Sale, Public Information Officer for Bay County. "This program is for homes in the unincorporated areas of Bay County.”

The program would pay homeowners the fair market value of their homes before Hurricane Michael, and is only available for low to middle-income households. The program is meant to assist the most vulnerable properties, several of which have already been identified. However, there are a number of stipulations that come with applying for the program.

“There are very stringent guidelines for the program," Sale said. "So not everyone is going to qualify. You had to have had significant damage during Hurricane Michael, and then subsequently had a lot of repetitive flooding.”

The deadline for Bay County to submit its application is November 30.

