Local fall events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Looking for a way to celebrate this fall? Here are some fall events happening locally:

Panama City Farmers Market 1st Harvest Festival

When: October 24 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Where: McKenzie Park

What: The Panama City Farmers Market will be hosting their 1st Harvest Festival. Enjoy a day with multiple vendors, photo shoots, live music, and food trucks. To find out more and to see the list of vendors, head over to their Facebook page.

The Market at St. Andrews Pumpkin Patch

When: October 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Market at St. Andrews

What: The Market at St. Andrews will have a pumpkin patch at their farmers market. Proceeds go towards Meals on Wheels.

Emerald Coast Cruizin

When: November 11 through November 14 starting at 8:00 a.m. each day

Where: Main venue at Aaron Bessant Park

What: Emerald Coast Cruizin is classic car show that offers car shows, live music, and fun. Too find out more about the fall event go to the Emerald Coast Cruizin website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.