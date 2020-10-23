Local Halloween events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Are you looking for something to do this Halloween? Here is a look at some local events happening:

Partners for Pets PETOBERFEST

When: October 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Street Park, Marianna

What: Bring your pet to PETOBERFEST in a costume for a Halloween Costume Parade, or just to socialize. There will be pet photography, a silent auction, raffles, a dunking booth, face-painting, food, and shopping. All proceeds raised from this event will go toward the construction of a new shelter. For more information, head to the Partners for Pets website.

Beachy Beach Real Estate Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off

When: October 30 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Where: Beachy Beach Real Estate (Panama City Office) 2461 Hwy 77, Panama City FL 32405

What: The Beachy Beach Real Estate Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off will have games with over $4,000 in prizes, food and music by DJ Steven Floyd. Lots of trunks have been registered for trunk or treating and many have already signed up for the chili cook off. All proceeds will go to benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. To find out more go to the Beachy Beach Real Estate website.

10th Annual Furry Friend 5K Run/Walk & Festival

When: October 31, Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. and race will start shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Where: Frank Brown Park

What: The Humane Society of Bay County’s 10th annual Furry Friend 5K run/walk and celebration will provide a fun-filled day with Silly dog tricks, doggie fun run races, freeze dancing with your dog, and costume contests. There will also be cornhole, beanbag toss, and ring toss games for the family. Entertainment will be provided by the Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews, Panama City Belly Dance, Magician Noah Wells. All proceeds benefit The Humane Society of Bay County in funding the re-opening of the shelter. For more information, go The Humane Society of Bay County’s website.

HalloweenFest in St. Andrews

When: October 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Market at St. Andrews

What: HalloweenFest in St. Andrews will provide free family fun for all. Enjoy a a daytime trick or treat for the whole family. There will also be live music by Susan Denham, food trucks and lot’s of great local vendors showcasing produce, local art, seasonal crafts. Also count all of the skeletons to win a Halloween gift basket.

Halloween on Harrison

When: October 31 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Where: Harrison Avenue from 6th Street to Oak Avenue

What: Halloween on Harrison will close off a portion of Harrison from 6the Street to Oak Avnue to create a safe 2-hour trunk-or0treat event. There will also be family-friendly games and activities, such as a haunted house experience, pumpkin painting stations, live music, and even a performer walking on stilts! The event is FREE and open to the public. Harrison Avenue will open up to traffic beginning at 7:00 p.m., where Halloween festivities will continue with a pub crawl and live entertainment throughout.

Crestview Fall Festival

When: October 31 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Where: Main Street in Crestview

What: A day of fun, music, vendors, trick-or-treating, and costume contests in Crestview. Vendors will hand out treats for the trick or treaters. To find out more head over to the City of Crestview’s website.

ZooBoo at ZooWorld

When: October 31 and November 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day

Where: ZooWorld

What: ZooWorld is hosting their annual ZooBoo celebration. The event will have trick or treating with full size candy bars, pumpkins and hatchet throwing for adults. General admission applies, see their website for details.

