National Dropout Prevention Month: Local students handle much more beyond the pandemic

October is National Dropout Prevention Month.

Graduating during a pandemic is hard enough. For some, add a hurricane on top of that. For others, there are additional hardships they’ve endured throughout the years.

At Rosenwald High School, school officials said what makes their students unique is every one of them has a story that’s pushed them to where they are today.

They’re all here for different reasons: falling behind, losing their drive, or previously dropping out.

“I was trying to fit in with all the cool people making bad choices, work was not done," Rosenwald High School student D’elton Rumph said.

Rosenwald High School student Zyreon Harden said he stopped doing his schoolwork after Hurricane Michael.

Rosenwald High School student Breonna Combs said she lost her motivation.

“I have two kids. I’m basically here for credit recovery. I dropped out last year because I ended up getting pregnant back-to-back," Rosenwald High School student Adriana Matos said.

No matter the situation, school officials said they understand.

“That’s the beauty here at Rosenwald. We understand that. We get it. So, we create unique pathways for them to be successful," graduation coach Tracey Sirmans said.

That’s why amidst the pandemic, progress hasn’t slowed at the alternative school.

“All of our students are already 100% online even before the pandemic. We use a program called Edgenuity, which allows the students to play catch up," Rosenwald High School principal Jonathan McQuagge said.

That same program helped Harden complete three grades in one year.

“Just keep working. Hard work pays off,” Harden said.

Facing personal issues of their own, these students see the bigger picture.

“Setting a high standard for me, my family," Rumph said.

“Knowing I have younger siblings, I want to show them that you can do it. Don’t give up, just keep pushing," Combs said.

They see despite the setbacks, they’re capable of an even greater comeback.

“We have it set up to either I’ll graduate at the end of this year or the middle of next year, so everything is set up to where I’m good to go," Matos said.

“The greatest success stories that you’ll ever hear is the fact that they came and they tried," Sirmans said.

It’s that second chance that drives not only the students but the teachers and staff.

“We have some amazing kids here. I think sometimes it gets lost in the shuffle. We’re very much a hidden gem," McQuagge said.

A second chance beyond the doors at Rosenwald.

These students are moving forward each day.

