Advertisement

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Providing the best safety for our community starts with making sure enough attention is going to where it’s needed. The Panama City Beach Police Department will soon have a new plan in place when dealing with false fire or security alarms, like fining repeat offenders.

“The majority of our alarm calls are false alarms, this year so far we’ve had 1,173 false alarms,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman. “It’s taken away resources that we could really use.”

“It is a large strain on city resources and the taxpayer resources to have these police officers and fire department respond to these large volume of false alarms that we see,” said Panama City Beach Vice Mayor and Ward 3 Councilman Geoff McConnell.

With more time to put towards positive resources for the city, the police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.

“The officers will go out there and they’ll stop pedestrians and remind them hey use the crosswalk if there’s a button hit the button so the intersection will be lit up and people can see you,” said Chief Whitman. “Bicyclists we’ll stop and talk to them, if they don’t have lights on we’ll issue those out.”

The Panama City Beach Police Department has been taking every step it can to ensure safety in the community, and that was reflected in The City of Panama City Beach Citizens Survey that was conducted this month.

“They’re second to none,” said Councilman McConnell. “They do such a great job in this community, so it makes my heart glad to see that the community recognized that.”

Despite the praises, the department is still looking to do better.

“They’re great numbers, but I want to do better for our community, they deserve better,” said Chief Whitman. “It’s my job to give them the best I can give them.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness on opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Developers hope construction starts in spring of 2021.

News

BCSO Makes a Major Drug Bust

Updated: 36 minutes ago
When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug.

News

Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

Latest News

News

Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Supervisor of elections offices across Florida received notice a week ago from the governor’s administration that all ballot drop-off boxes in the state must be manned by security. Bay County is implementing the recommendation. When an official isn’t present, boxes are monitored by security cameras and locked.

News

Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The program will fund buybacks of around 12-15 homes.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the next two days.

News

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Better rain chances are on the way to the panhandle over the next couple days

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge Approval Controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the approval process for the Grayton Beach Motor Lodge. Homeowners are upset about the plans and worry it doesn't fit in with the aesthetic of the community.

News

Panama City Beach Police Grants and Community Survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City Beach Police Dept. recently received grants to help with needs for protecting the city. The dept. also scored high on public satisfaction and safety.