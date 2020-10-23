Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city officials have decided on some changes at Aaron Bessant Park.

The park originally had blackout dates from March 1st to April 15th, and then again June 10th to August 10th. Event capacity at the park was 7,500 people.

Now, city officials have decided to get rid of those blackout dates, but there will still be some restrictions during those times. They also decided to increase the capacity for events at the park to 10,000 people.

City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.