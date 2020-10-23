Advertisement

Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach city officials have decided on some changes at Aaron Bessant Park.

The park originally had blackout dates from March 1st to April 15th, and then again June 10th to August 10th. Event capacity at the park was 7,500 people.

Now, city officials have decided to get rid of those blackout dates, but there will still be some restrictions during those times. They also decided to increase the capacity for events at the park to 10,000 people.

City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness on opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Developers hope construction starts in spring of 2021.

News

BCSO Makes a Major Drug Bust

Updated: 37 minutes ago
When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug.

Latest News

News

Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Supervisor of elections offices across Florida received notice a week ago from the governor’s administration that all ballot drop-off boxes in the state must be manned by security. Bay County is implementing the recommendation. When an official isn’t present, boxes are monitored by security cameras and locked.

News

Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The program will fund buybacks of around 12-15 homes.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the next two days.

News

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Better rain chances are on the way to the panhandle over the next couple days

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge Approval Controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the approval process for the Grayton Beach Motor Lodge. Homeowners are upset about the plans and worry it doesn't fit in with the aesthetic of the community.

News

Panama City Beach Police Grants and Community Survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City Beach Police Dept. recently received grants to help with needs for protecting the city. The dept. also scored high on public satisfaction and safety.