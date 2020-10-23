Advertisement

Subject wanted for questioning in Panama City Shooting

Ivory Broxton-Jackson wanted for questioning in Panama City Shooting
Ivory Broxton-Jackson wanted for questioning in Panama City Shooting(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

On Thursday, the Panama City Police Department responded to the 800 block of E 10th Street for a shooting.

A victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A person of interest has been developed and is currently wanted for questioning.

Please be on the lookout for 30-year-old Ivory Broxton-Jackson. Broxton should be considered armed and dangerous.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3112, or they can report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Dropout Prevention Month: Local students handle much more beyond the pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
At Rosenwald High School, school officials said what makes their students unique is every one of them has a story that’s pushed them to where they are today.

News

Tunnel of Terror is awash with screams and fun

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ron Marasco
The Tunnel of Terror car wash costs $15. Five dollars of every wash will go to the Anchorage Children's Home.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness ahead of National Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is raising awareness on opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.

News

New plans in the works from the Panama City Beach Police Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The police department has been awarded a few grants, like the Bicycle Pedestrian Focused Initiative that officers will volunteer for on Saturday nights.

Latest News

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge gets Walton County commissioners approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Developers hope construction starts in spring of 2021.

News

BCSO makes a major drug bust

Updated: 3 hours ago
When he was arrested he was in possession of more than two kilos of the drug.

News

Panama City Beach officials decide on changes to Aaron Bessant Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
City officials hope these changes will accommodate the city during its busy season.

News

Ballot drop boxes now manned by security following new state recommendation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Supervisor of elections offices across Florida received notice a week ago from the governor’s administration that all ballot drop-off boxes in the state must be manned by security. Bay County is implementing the recommendation. When an official isn’t present, boxes are monitored by security cameras and locked.

News

Home buyback program in the works for victims of Hurricane Michael, repetitive flooding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The program will fund buybacks of around 12-15 homes.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the next two days.