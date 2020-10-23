Subject wanted for questioning in Panama City Shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

On Thursday, the Panama City Police Department responded to the 800 block of E 10th Street for a shooting.

A victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A person of interest has been developed and is currently wanted for questioning.

Please be on the lookout for 30-year-old Ivory Broxton-Jackson. Broxton should be considered armed and dangerous.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3112, or they can report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

