The Commodores are getting back into the swing of things

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Gulf Coast Commodore basketball team is starting to get back into the swing of things.

Per NJCAA guidelines, teams are allowed a 60 day window of full practice before the season starts, and for the Dores, that clock started counting down last week, on October 13. Head coach, Phil Gaffney, says that the guys will be spending their time lifting weights, hosting inner squad scrimmages, and scheduling some scrimmages with some other juco teams around the southeast.

“We’ve been going full throttle. It’s just we have only been going 8 hours a week, so it’s just a little bit less. We’ve been going. We’ve been practicing. We’re getting into it, so the real emphasis is on strength training, getting bigger and stronger. A lot of our guys have gained seven or eight pounds, and that’s what we are trying to do,” said Coach Gaffney.

Before the 60 days started, the team was using their voluntary eight hours a week to work on individual training, something Coach Gaffney thinks they will benefit from when the competition heats up.

“It’s going to really help us because we like versatile. We like guys who can play more than one position, so that requires different skills for the positions, so we have them out there. Some guys who maybe aren’t long range shooters, we are having them work on that. Some guys who maybe don’t play inside as much, we are having them work on that. I think the weights have allowed us to get a lot stronger and a lot quicker."

The team will get their first taste of competition on Friday as they head to Alabama for a scrimmage against Faulkner University.

