The Gators and Pirates are just happy to be playing in the SSAC playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Gators and the Pirates facing off in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) playoffs Friday night. Both coaches expressing how important it is to their teams that they have gotten this far in the season. Pirates coach, Bill Thomas even saying he thought Bobby Johns might be the most popular guy in the Panhandle for his hand in pushing for the season as a member of the FHSAA board of directors, Coach Johns, just happy his guys got a chance this fall.

“It’s a big deal for all of us that were a part of us, last year, starting the conference up. Bill was one of the main people that was influential in getting this thing started,and it’s important. We play for this. This is something that our kids know is coming at the end of the year. There’s always kinks. There’s always issues. Obviously, COVID threw a lot of problems into it this year,” said Coach Johns.

Johns, says having a conference playoff like this to look forward to means a lot to the players and coaches, especially this year.

“Just great that our kids, those kids, everybody’s kids have had a chance to play some games. Even with cancellations, and all those delays, knock on wood, we’ve been very fortunate that we haven’t had that happen to us. It could next week, you don’t know, but even with the cancellations or on the way missing a game here or there, you have got a lot of kids who invest a lot of time and effort and a lot of coaching staff that invest a lot of effort into getting ready for a season. You hate for them to not get to play,” said Coach Johns.

The SSAC 2019 Champions, the Blountstown Tigers, are not participating in the first round due to COVID-19 concerns.

