Tunnel of Terror is awash with screams and fun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The coronavirus has even scared away haunted houses this year. You won’t find many around the area right now. But you will find a Tunnel of Terror, a place where good, clean fun can be found this Halloween season. And let’s be honest, no one expects to fear for their life when they have their car washed. But that’s exactly what’s going on at Grease Pro off Highway 77 in Panama City.

“You come, you have some fun and you leave with a clean car," said Haley Wright, marketing assistant manager at Grease Pro Inc.

Grease pro converted their car wash into a makeshift house of horror.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback on Facebook," said Wright. "People are calling almost every day. ‘Like what time does it start?’ So people are really excited about it. They love it.”

A wash costs $15. The fun is free. And five bucks from every car that enters the tunnel goes to the Anchorage Children’s Home.

“We just really care about the youth in the community," said Wright. "We like to sponsor different sporting events and Anchorage Children’s Home gave us a really good reason to put this event on and hopefully to bring people out, to encourage them, to give and to give back to the kids.”

“So this is such a unique event," said Brooke Bullard, development director at Anchorage Children’s Home. "It’s such a great time of year. We’re so excited to be a part of it and Grease Pro staff and the owners, the Lovetts, you know, contacted us to be a part of the Tunnel of Terror and it’s just very exciting for our agency to reap the benefits from such a great event.”

From skeleton clowns to creepy girls on swings to dead bodies, the Tunnel of Terror will do its best to make sure your chances of coming out the other end are questionable at best.

“It [the experience] is kind of all over the place. We’ve got clowns. We’ve got animals. We’ve got demons. Anything you can think of is probably in the tunnel,” said Wright.

The Tunnel of Terror will ensure you’re awash with sponges and spooks. It runs Thursday through Saturday this week and next from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“You know, with all the uncertainty, with the virus and the pandemic and so many people trying to be safe, of course, which sets the priority for everyone, this is a good, clean, scary fun that the whole family can enjoy," said Bullard. "I’m looking forward to it.”

And organizers hope you are too.

Bullard tells us the money raised will support the Hidle House Emergency Shelter at the Anchorage Children’s Home, which is for abused, homeless, and runaway youth in our community.

