Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The warm and humid weather pattern continues here in the panhandle and right now we do not see an end into next week. Deeper moisture will move in the next couple of days and lead to better rain chances over the panhandle. Rain chances will be highest during the day and lower in the AM and at night. Rain chances will be 40% Friday and 50% Saturday.

Temperatures tonight will fall to near 70 and highs will reach into the low to mid 80s both Friday and Saturday.

