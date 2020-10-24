High School Football/Week 8 Schedule/Scores/Highlights
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 8
Graceville 6 Baker 35
Wewahitchka 12 Sneads 35
Holmes 14 Port St. Joe 42
Gadsden 49 Arnold 0
Bay 52 Bozeman 28
Mosley 10 Milton 21
South Walton 28 Rutherford 40
Maclay 7 Marianna 27
Walton 22 Chipley 20
Jefferson at Blountstown (Canceled)
Freeport at Cottondale (Canceled)
Franklin 20 Liberty 28
Catholic 0 Niceville 35
Ft. Walton Beach at Navarre (Canceled)
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.