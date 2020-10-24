Advertisement

High School Football/Week 8 Schedule/Scores/Highlights

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 8

Graceville 6 Baker 35

Wewahitchka 12 Sneads 35

Holmes 14 Port St. Joe 42

Gadsden 49 Arnold 0

Bay 52 Bozeman 28

Mosley 10 Milton 21

South Walton 28 Rutherford 40

Maclay 7 Marianna 27

Walton 22 Chipley 20

Jefferson at Blountstown (Canceled)

Freeport at Cottondale (Canceled)

Franklin 20 Liberty 28

Catholic 0 Niceville 35

Ft. Walton Beach at Navarre (Canceled)

