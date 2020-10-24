Advertisement

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event kicks off with pink parade

Locals were met with smiling faces and left with goodie bags and warm wishes.
Locals were met with smiling faces and left with goodie bags and warm wishes.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a cause not even the rain, or COVID-19, could bring to a halt.

There was lots of dancing and smiles celebrating the fight against breast cancer.

“Even though we’re dealing with COVID, cancer hasn’t stopped," breast cancer survivor and WJHG anchor Jessica Foster said.

Although the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk was forced to go virtual this year, like many other events, organizers made sure the show would go on.

“The world is a different place right now and we did not want to cancel the event because raising money for the cause is still so important," Foster said. “In fact, we’re very concerned that people have missed their screenings because of COVID and so we’re worried diagnoses will come a lot later than normal.”

To kick off the virtual week-long event, organizers hosted a drive-thru pink parade, honoring survivors, supporters, and caregivers.

”The American Cancer Society is certainly active in our community. So the funds raised here go back to help support cancer care for women who are diagnosed in our community," Bay Radiology Women’s Imaging Center Medical Director Dr. Lindsey Weintritt Davis said.

Locals were met with smiling faces and left with goodie bags and warm wishes.

You can still sign up for the October 3 virtual walk here.

