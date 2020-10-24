Mitchell Brothers Amusement traveling fair will not be opening in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Fair was canceled this year so some locals were asking why fair rides were in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall.

But those fair rides will also be leaving Panama City.

Mitchell Brothers Amusement was supposed to be opening its gates Friday night, but that did not happen.

Mitchell Brothers Amusement Safety Director and Promoter Paul Marini said the fair will not be opening at this time.

Marini said the County Commission did not have enough time to vote on the fair, and a state inspector did not have enough time to come out and look at it. Marini hopes the fair will be able to come back to town at a future date.

If the fair does make its way back to Panama City, we will be sure to get that information out when we know.

