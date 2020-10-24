Advertisement

Mitchell Brothers Amusement traveling fair will not be opening in Panama City

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Fair was canceled this year so some locals were asking why fair rides were in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall.

But those fair rides will also be leaving Panama City.

Mitchell Brothers Amusement was supposed to be opening its gates Friday night, but that did not happen.

Mitchell Brothers Amusement Safety Director and Promoter Paul Marini said the fair will not be opening at this time.

Marini said the County Commission did not have enough time to vote on the fair, and a state inspector did not have enough time to come out and look at it. Marini hopes the fair will be able to come back to town at a future date.

If the fair does make its way back to Panama City, we will be sure to get that information out when we know.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors react to new D.R. Horton development plans near Draper Lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The new development plans will be up for review at the November 4th Walton County Technical Review Committee meeting.

News

Local health experts’ advice on celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The C.D.C. has labeled many typical Halloween activities as being high risk. Local experts suggest families trick-or-treat in small groups and avoid contact when handing out candy.

News

ZooBoo at Zoo World Starts October 31st.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Zoo Boo participants will be able to greet and interact with the new animal whose name is “Tug

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances this weekend will be higher Saturday and sunnier Sunday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances will be higher on Saturday and taper off on Sunday.

News

Draper Lake Development Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Locals give their opinions on the new Draper Lake Development update.

News

Zoo World Preps for Zoo Boo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zoo World is planning the annual Zoo Boo event, and they have a new animal to show off as well.

News

Halloween Protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago
A look at how to celebrate Halloween safely. We are speaking with the health dept and a local pediatrician. We are also exploring how communities are handling trick or treating this year.

News

Thunder Beach Economic Impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local businesses are prepping for a busy weekend with Thunder Beach taking place. We are taking a closer look at the economic impact that events like this bring to the area.

News

Lawyering up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Both Presidential campaigns are hiring an army of lawyers in Florida just in case problems arise similar to the 2000 Election when results weren't official for five weeks.