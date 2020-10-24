Advertisement

Neighbors react to new D.R. Horton development plans near Draper Lake

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Many will tell you the coastal dune lakes are an important and unique feature in South Walton County.

“They’re only found in four other places around the world,” said Makenzi Hogan, a Save 30A member.

Those who live around Draper Lake are passionate about keeping the area protected, which is why they’re concerned about D.R. Horton’s new plans for a development on the lake.

“We don’t believe the development plan is compatible with the high-end single-family homes that will border it,” said Susan Estis, a board member for The Retreat, a neighborhood next to the property D.R. Horton wants to develop.

Estis said the development could cause problems for their neighborhood.

“It’s still a high-density rental community, 70 single-family homes, and its rental, and it’s going to be abutting our conservation area,” said Estis.

The new plans come after D.R. Horton faced a backlash from the community about its original plan, which included triplexes.

“After reviewing it I have some of the same concerns around density, traffic, infrastructure, safety and environmental impact that I did with their first application,” said Hogan.

The group Save 30A has been advocating for the protection of Draper Lake because they say D.R. Horton has a track record of not following environmental guidelines.

“We have been tirelessly educating our community about coastal dune lakes, what comprises a coastal dune lake and what makes them so rare,” Hogan said.

D.R. Horton has not responded to our request for comment at this time.

The new development plans will be up for review at the November 4th Walton County Technical Review Committee meeting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health experts’ advice on celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The C.D.C. has labeled many typical Halloween activities as being high risk. Local experts suggest families trick-or-treat in small groups and avoid contact when handing out candy.

News

ZooBoo at Zoo World Starts October 31st.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Zoo Boo participants will be able to greet and interact with the new animal whose name is “Tug

News

Mitchell Brothers Amusement traveling fair will not be opening in Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
If the fair does make its way back to Panama City, we will be sure to get that information out when we know.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances this weekend will be higher Saturday and sunnier Sunday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances will be higher on Saturday and taper off on Sunday.

News

Draper Lake Development Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Locals give their opinions on the new Draper Lake Development update.

News

Zoo World Preps for Zoo Boo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zoo World is planning the annual Zoo Boo event, and they have a new animal to show off as well.

News

Halloween Protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago
A look at how to celebrate Halloween safely. We are speaking with the health dept and a local pediatrician. We are also exploring how communities are handling trick or treating this year.

News

Thunder Beach Economic Impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local businesses are prepping for a busy weekend with Thunder Beach taking place. We are taking a closer look at the economic impact that events like this bring to the area.

News

Lawyering up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Both Presidential campaigns are hiring an army of lawyers in Florida just in case problems arise similar to the 2000 Election when results weren't official for five weeks.