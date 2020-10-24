Neighbors react to new D.R. Horton development plans near Draper Lake

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Many will tell you the coastal dune lakes are an important and unique feature in South Walton County.

“They’re only found in four other places around the world,” said Makenzi Hogan, a Save 30A member.

Those who live around Draper Lake are passionate about keeping the area protected, which is why they’re concerned about D.R. Horton’s new plans for a development on the lake.

“We don’t believe the development plan is compatible with the high-end single-family homes that will border it,” said Susan Estis, a board member for The Retreat, a neighborhood next to the property D.R. Horton wants to develop.

Estis said the development could cause problems for their neighborhood.

“It’s still a high-density rental community, 70 single-family homes, and its rental, and it’s going to be abutting our conservation area,” said Estis.

The new plans come after D.R. Horton faced a backlash from the community about its original plan, which included triplexes.

“After reviewing it I have some of the same concerns around density, traffic, infrastructure, safety and environmental impact that I did with their first application,” said Hogan.

The group Save 30A has been advocating for the protection of Draper Lake because they say D.R. Horton has a track record of not following environmental guidelines.

“We have been tirelessly educating our community about coastal dune lakes, what comprises a coastal dune lake and what makes them so rare,” Hogan said.

D.R. Horton has not responded to our request for comment at this time.

The new development plans will be up for review at the November 4th Walton County Technical Review Committee meeting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.