Tropical Depression 28 forms south of the Gulf

NHC track for TD 28 10-24-2020
NHC track for TD 28 10-24-2020(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis, Chris Smith, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the disturbance south of the Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Depression 28, and will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta by the end of the weekend.

At this point, the NHC expects TD28 to become a hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm again before it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast. The track is expected to make a sharper right turn as the system approaches the coast, as it will become steered by a trough moving into the south-central United States Wednesday into Thursday.

We will continue to monitor this system closely.

