Weekend Forecast

Rain starts the weekend with sun ending it
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Warm and humid weather will continue here in the panhandle this weekend. We will see better rain chances Saturday and smaller chances Sunday. Because of the better rain chances (60%) we will see slightly cooler temperatures Saturday near 80. On Sunday we will see drier weather so it will be sunnier and hotter. Highs should reach into the mid 80s.

As we head into next week we will see the warm and humid weather continue with rain chances returning by Wednesday and Thursday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

