Advertisement

ZooBoo at Zoo World Starts October 31st.

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

If you’re bummed because some of your favorite traditions have been canceled thanks to COVID-19, there is one popular tradition in Panama City Beach still happening this Halloween season.

Zoo Boo at Zoo World is still a go this year.

For all you ghosts and goblins hoping to get in on the fun, along with the old favorite events, you’ll also get the meet and even interact with the zoo’s newest resident.

We’re told his name is “Tug” and he’s a strange-looking animal but very loving.

You can bring your old pumpkins and see a 16-foot pumpkin smasher at work.

Zoo World owner, Kayte Hogan said " What’s more fun than coming out and trick or treating out at the zoo. We couldn’t disappoint people this year. We didn’t let Hurricane Michael stop it and we’re definitely not going to let COVID stop it. The best thing about ZOOBOO this year, other than the full-sized candy bars and pumpkin smasher, is that we are unveiling a brand new animal to the zoo and that is really exciting. We have fully renovated an exhibit top to bottom and this will be the first day that anybody can see and meet this new animal."

The earlier you get there the sooner you’ll be able to meet and greet “Tug”.

You can bring your old pumpkins and see the 16-foot pumpkin smasher.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors react to new D.R. Horton development plans near Draper Lake

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The new development plans will be up for review at the November 4th Walton County Technical Review Committee meeting.

News

Local health experts’ advice on celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The C.D.C. has labeled many typical Halloween activities as being high risk. Local experts suggest families trick-or-treat in small groups and avoid contact when handing out candy.

News

Mitchell Brothers Amusement traveling fair will not be opening in Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
If the fair does make its way back to Panama City, we will be sure to get that information out when we know.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances this weekend will be higher Saturday and sunnier Sunday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances will be higher on Saturday and taper off on Sunday.

News

Draper Lake Development Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Locals give their opinions on the new Draper Lake Development update.

News

Zoo World Preps for Zoo Boo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zoo World is planning the annual Zoo Boo event, and they have a new animal to show off as well.

News

Halloween Protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago
A look at how to celebrate Halloween safely. We are speaking with the health dept and a local pediatrician. We are also exploring how communities are handling trick or treating this year.

News

Thunder Beach Economic Impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local businesses are prepping for a busy weekend with Thunder Beach taking place. We are taking a closer look at the economic impact that events like this bring to the area.

News

Lawyering up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Both Presidential campaigns are hiring an army of lawyers in Florida just in case problems arise similar to the 2000 Election when results weren't official for five weeks.