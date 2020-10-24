ZooBoo at Zoo World Starts October 31st.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

If you’re bummed because some of your favorite traditions have been canceled thanks to COVID-19, there is one popular tradition in Panama City Beach still happening this Halloween season.

Zoo Boo at Zoo World is still a go this year.

For all you ghosts and goblins hoping to get in on the fun, along with the old favorite events, you’ll also get the meet and even interact with the zoo’s newest resident.

We’re told his name is “Tug” and he’s a strange-looking animal but very loving.

You can bring your old pumpkins and see a 16-foot pumpkin smasher at work.

Zoo World owner, Kayte Hogan said " What’s more fun than coming out and trick or treating out at the zoo. We couldn’t disappoint people this year. We didn’t let Hurricane Michael stop it and we’re definitely not going to let COVID stop it. The best thing about ZOOBOO this year, other than the full-sized candy bars and pumpkin smasher, is that we are unveiling a brand new animal to the zoo and that is really exciting. We have fully renovated an exhibit top to bottom and this will be the first day that anybody can see and meet this new animal."

The earlier you get there the sooner you’ll be able to meet and greet “Tug”.

