Another weekend of Perfect Game Baseball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This Panama City Beach Sports Complex had another busy weekend with Perfect Game Baseball.

Saturday morning marked the start of the Deep South Fall Nationals, a tournament hosting over 50 11U-16U teams from all over the southeast.

Deep South Regional Director for Perfect Game, Greg Barnett, says these events are especially helpful to players looking to be recruited considering spring seasons were cut short.

“We have Perfect Game TV. We have a lot of scouts that come out and do write-ups on these kids, so a lot of D1 guys, MLB guys, they can see all this online. They see all the data. They see how these kids are doing."

The tournament will wrap up on Sunday night with the complex looking ahead to a spooky weekend of softball starting on Halloween.

