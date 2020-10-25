Advertisement

Community shows support for 15th annual Sergeant Kevin Kight Memorial Parade

A former Arnold High School student.
A former Arnold High School student.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Unsafe road conditions stopped the annual Sergeant Kevin Kight Memorial Parade from taking the streets, but it didn’t stop bikers and community members from showing up.

“You know for today, I am pretty amazed with the weather, that people are here,” said Sergeant Kight’s widow Christina Kight-McVay. “This says a lot about his memory.”

The parade honors Sergeant Kight and his memory, but it also shows support for all first responders.

“They need positivity, they need to see that they’re backed, that they’re thought of, that they’re loved, and that they’re shown respect,” said Kight-McVay.

“The biker community has the biggest hearts,” said head of the Biker Bulletin Board Josie Ferraioli. “They’re made up of police officers, they’re made up of our veterans, they’re made up of everything and anything, all groups of people. But we always pull together, we’ve got each other’s back.”

One of those first responders being Sergeant Kight’s son, Brandon Kight, who followed in his father’s footsteps just this year.

“I’m extremely proud, first and foremost,” said Kight-McVay. “It’s a mix of emotions, he is so much like his dad.”

Even though the day didn’t go as planned, a former Arnold High School student still showed his appreciation for Sergeant Kight. Through funding from local businesses, Ross Smith built a memorial for his eagle project.

“He went and built a monument, on his own, and it now stands in Kevin Kight’s [memorial],” said Ferraioli.

“It is gorgeous, I am just overwhelmed with what he did,” said Kight-McVay.

It was a little moment of sunshine during a rather rainy day.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

