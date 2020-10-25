Advertisement

‘Free the Vote’ Rally enourages community to go to voting polls

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County NAACP members are spreading the word about the importance of voting.

Although it was cut short by the rain, the Glenwood Community Center hosted a 'Free the Vote" rally Saturday.

The event was a fun way to get the community out to the polls to vote.

It also educated voters on what amendments are on this year’s ballots and the importance of voting.

“Everything is on the ballot this year, women’s rights, civil rights LGBTQ rights, healthcare, there are so many things on the ballot in fact everything is on the ballot, so we encourage everyone to please cast your vote, cast your vote so your voice can be heard and your vote will count,” said Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood Jr.

The event was rescheduled for Sunday and the “Souls to the Polls” event will be happening along with it.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

