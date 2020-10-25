Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis opioid take-back event

The event gives the public a safe place to drop off medications they no longer need.
The event gives the public a safe place to drop off medications they no longer need.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosted a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back event Saturday at its rehabilitation center.

The event aims to raise awareness of opioid misuse and educate the public on proper ways to dispose of medications.

Health officials say that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause people to feel more anxious, worried, or isolated, and that can lead to the misuse of drugs.

Gulf Coast Regional Clinical Pharmacy Manager Daniel Baker says the event allows a safe place for people to get rid of medications they no longer need.

“The concern is if you don’t know what to do with it, you don’t know how to get rid of it, then you’re more likely to hang on to it,” said Baker. “If you’re more likely to hang on to it, temptation is there for people who may have issues or even kids or people that just don’t know any better.”

All drugs collected from the drive will be destroyed with the help of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community shows support for 15th annual Sergeant Kevin Kight Memorial Parade

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
There was a little moment of sunshine during a rather rainy day.

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-24-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Pink Parade

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event kicks off with pink parade

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
To kick off the virtual week-long event, organizers hosted a drive-thru pink parade, honoring survivors, supporters, and caregivers.

Latest News

News

Local businesses are impacted economically as day three of Thunder Beach revs up

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Dani Travis
Thunder Beach is revving up and bringing revenue to Panama City Beach.

News

Neighbors react to new D.R. Horton development plans near Draper Lake

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The new development plans will be up for review at the November 4th Walton County Technical Review Committee meeting.

News

Local health experts’ advice on celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
|
By Olivia Michael
The C.D.C. has labeled many typical Halloween activities as being high risk. Local experts suggest families trick-or-treat in small groups and avoid contact when handing out candy.

News

ZooBoo at Zoo World Starts October 31st.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
Zoo Boo participants will be able to greet and interact with the new animal whose name is “Tug

News

Mitchell Brothers Amusement traveling fair will not be opening in Panama City

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
If the fair does make its way back to Panama City, we will be sure to get that information out when we know.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances this weekend will be higher Saturday and sunnier Sunday.