Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis opioid take-back event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosted a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back event Saturday at its rehabilitation center.

The event aims to raise awareness of opioid misuse and educate the public on proper ways to dispose of medications.

Health officials say that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause people to feel more anxious, worried, or isolated, and that can lead to the misuse of drugs.

Gulf Coast Regional Clinical Pharmacy Manager Daniel Baker says the event allows a safe place for people to get rid of medications they no longer need.

“The concern is if you don’t know what to do with it, you don’t know how to get rid of it, then you’re more likely to hang on to it,” said Baker. “If you’re more likely to hang on to it, temptation is there for people who may have issues or even kids or people that just don’t know any better.”

All drugs collected from the drive will be destroyed with the help of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

