One dead after motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

One woman is dead after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach police say the crash occurred Saturday night at 9:32 p.m.

They say Christopher Collier, of Fleming Island, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide west on Front Beach Road with a passenger, Joyce Chappelear, of Jacksonville.

Officials also say a black 2013 Lincoln MKX was traveling east on Front Beach Road and tried to turn left onto Petrel Street. They say the Lincoln pulled out in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles hit head-on.

Collier suffered serious injuries and Chappelear passed away at the hospital due to her injuries.

Police say the traffic crash is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Investigation Team.

