The Panama City Farmers Market hosts the first annual Harvest Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Panama City Farmers Market hosted its first annual Harvest Festival at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City Saturday.

There were vendors selling fresh vegetables, fruits, and much more. The event was supposed to go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. but rain caused an early end.

Despite the rain, organizers, vendors, and shoppers said it was a very successful first festival.

As for the next few months, there are plans to have more holiday festivals at McKenzie Park.

“We thought it would be great to celebrate this year’s harvest, with the pandemic going on and everything else, we wanted to give people something to do, and something to build off of for next year, it was small this year but we want to make it bigger every year,” Panama City Farmers Market Marketing Manager Dannon Glover said.

The Panama City Farmers Market is hosting a ‘Day of the Dead’ event on Halloween. It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

