Two arrested in Jackson County on felony charges

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say two men were arrested Saturday on felony charges.

Deputies say they responded to a call late Saturday afternoon reporting a woman had been attacked by her boyfriend and would need an ambulance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who said Trevor Phillmon had attacked her and then left. Deputies say the victim had an injured shoulder with visible bite marks.

According to the press release, the victim also said Phillmon threatened her with a gun.

Investigators later located Phillmon’s vehicle behind a residence on Main Street and made contact with Phillmon inside the residence. They say Phillmon exited the residence without incident.

Inside with Phillmon was Tillman McCroan, who deputies say had an active Felony warrant out of Jackson County on the charge of violation of probation for burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

A search of Phillmon’s car then led to the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber pistol was located under the driver’s seat.

“Deputies spoke with Phillmon about the allegations against him, to which his recollection of the events were opposite from the victim and witnesses,” sheriff’s deputies say in the report.

Deputies also note Phillmon denied knowing anything about the firearm, and Phillmon denied ever having it during the altercation.

Both McCroan and Phillmon were placed under arrest.

Phillmon was arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon [Domestic], Felony Battery [Domestic], Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Obstruction without Violence.

McCroan was arrested for Violation of Probation for Burglary and Possession of Methamphetamine.

