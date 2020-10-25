Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A beautiful end to the weekend today, and more sunshine in store for the start of the week.

Only some scattered clouds in store for the region on Monday, ahead of the first impacts from Tropical Storm Zeta arriving on Tuesday. Tuesday through Thursday are looking to be a washout at this point, but fortunately after Thursday more sunshine and much more fall-like conditions will take hold across the Panhandle.

You can watch my full forecast above.

