Another week without Freeport football

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Freeport Bulldog football team has cancelled their game against South Walton set for Friday, October 30. Head coach, Shaun Arntz, taking to Twitter to say no players have tested positive, but have come in contact with COVID-19 positive students. COVID concerns and players out for injuries has resulted in a shortage on the team forcing a cancellation this week. This news comes after the Bulldogs game set for October 23 against Cottondale was cancelled.

